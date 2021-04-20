Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $493.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $269.62 and a one year high of $497.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.66 and its 200 day moving average is $426.36.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

