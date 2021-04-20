Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

