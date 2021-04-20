Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.