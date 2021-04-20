Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 427 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $487.64 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $316.36 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

