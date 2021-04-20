Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10.

