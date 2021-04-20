Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

VMUK opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

