VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.11 on Friday. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -255.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. Research analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

