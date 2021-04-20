Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12 month low of $159.15 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

