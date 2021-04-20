Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Vistra has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

