Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €272.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €247.27 ($290.90).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €219.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €166.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.