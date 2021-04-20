Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $428.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.59) and last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.51), with a volume of 1145994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.50 ($5.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.48. The company has a market capitalization of £833.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

