Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

VNO opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

