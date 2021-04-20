Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VMC. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of VMC opened at $176.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $177.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

