W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.67. The stock had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.50.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

