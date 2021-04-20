Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,021 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

WNC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

