Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $156.35 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

