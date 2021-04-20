Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 2,818 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,563. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

