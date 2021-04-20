Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 331 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $403.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,694. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.42 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.