Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Wealth CMT lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $30.04.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

