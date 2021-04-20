Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $996,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $102.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,353.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,489.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,362.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2,106.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

