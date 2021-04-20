Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

RPV traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. 10,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,849. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

