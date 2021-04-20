Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WCN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of WCN opened at $116.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

