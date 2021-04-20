Waste Management (WM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Waste Management has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts expect Waste Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $135.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

