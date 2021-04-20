Waves Price Hits $13.49 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Waves has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $192.71 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.49 or 0.00023848 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00031101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009657 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,895,730 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official website is waves.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

