WBH Advisory Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. 23,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,207. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.