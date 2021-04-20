WBH Advisory Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,541. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

