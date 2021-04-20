WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 105.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 17.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.67. 224,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.