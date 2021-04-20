Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.65. 29,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

