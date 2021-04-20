Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 485,919 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

