Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,981. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.