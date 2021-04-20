Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. 43,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

