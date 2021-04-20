Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,445,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

