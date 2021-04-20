Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 107,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,545,535. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

