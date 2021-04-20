Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 650 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. CSW Industrials makes up 1.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 770,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 347,230 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.21. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.