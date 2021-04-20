Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 8,298 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,217 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 58,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

