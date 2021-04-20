Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

NYSE WBS opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.