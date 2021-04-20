Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

