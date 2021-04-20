WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 36,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC stock opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

