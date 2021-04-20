WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $96.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

