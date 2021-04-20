WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Shares Up 2.5%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.24. 25,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,392,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

