Wedbush Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Shares of AEO opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

