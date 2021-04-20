Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. CarMax has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock worth $50,498,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.