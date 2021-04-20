Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.88 Million

Brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $286.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $290.70 million. Welbilt posted sales of $328.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welbilt by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 872,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Welbilt by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,226,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 906,176 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 106,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

