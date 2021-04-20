WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Eight Capital increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Laurentian increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of WELL traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 734,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.63. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$9.84.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

