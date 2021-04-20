Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $157,000 Position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORR. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:CORR opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.