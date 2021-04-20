Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Mistras Group worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 125.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $322.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

