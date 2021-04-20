Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases Shares of 5,248 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $411,000.

Shares of ALGS opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

