Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Prudential Bancorp worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBIP opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

