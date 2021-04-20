Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company's earnings surprise history is impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter 2021 results reflect higher fee income and reserves release. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining initiatives, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts might aid bottom-line growth. However, revenues are affected by low rates and legal hassles pose a concern. Further, restrictions on asset growth placed by Federal reserve have taken a toll on the company's loan growth ability. Nevertheless, it carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

