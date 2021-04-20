Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Raised by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after purchasing an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

